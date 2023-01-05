2022 O-level results to be released on Jan 12 from 2pm

SINGAPORE – The results of the 2022 GCE O-level examinations will be released on Jan 12, 2023.

Candidates can receive their results from their secondary schools from 2pm, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday. The schools will share further collection arrangement details with the candidates.

School candidates who are unwell or self-isolating because of a positive Covid-19 test should not go to school to collect their results, but check them on the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on Jan 12 to 11.59pm on Jan 26.

School candidates with a Singpass account can use it to access the portal.

As for international students in secondary schools, an e-mail with their system-generated username for the portal will be sent to them from Jan 9.

MOE added that school candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can also appoint a proxy to collect the results from their schools on their behalf.

However, the proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for verification by the school when collecting the results.

School candidates should contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for SEAB’s portal, said MOE.

Private candidates will receive their results by post on Jan 12 to the address they provided to SEAB.

Private candidates with a Singpass account can access their results online via SEAB’s Candidates Portal, similar to the arrangement for school candidates.

Those who do not have a Singpass account will receive a system-generated username via e-mail to access the portal.

Both school and private candidates eligible for the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) for admission to junior colleges, Millennia Institute (MI), polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will receive Form A together with their results.

The form lists the applicant’s O-level results, courses they are eligible to apply for, and a personal identification number to log in to the JAE-Internet System on the JAE website to submit their course choices between 3pm on Jan 12 and 4pm on Jan 17.

JAE posting results are slated for release on Feb 2 via SMS and the JAE-Internet System.

Applicants posted to junior colleges or MI are to report to these institutions on Feb 3.

If students cannot turn up that day due to valid reasons, they should contact their school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place. The school will be able to reserve the place for them.

Applicants posted to polytechnics and ITE will receive an e-mail or letter from their respective institutions on the enrolment details by the end of February.