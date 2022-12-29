2022: Changi Airport finishes top of Asia-Pacific as it recovers slower than expected

SINGAPORE - The word summing up aviation in Singapore in 2022 is, without a doubt, recovery, with Changi Airport finishing the year top of the Asia-Pacific.

As at mid-December, its weekly passenger numbers had reached 75 per cent of those pre-Covid-19, a day-and-night comparison with March’s 18 per cent when borders here and in the region had yet to open.

All four of Changi Airport’s terminals are now also reopened and processing steady streams of passengers. The high-profile reopening of Terminal 4 in September and the southern wing of Terminal 2 in October has returned the airport’s handling capacity to 70 million people a year, in time for the year-end holidays.

Adding to the positive indicators is Changi’s connectivity, now at 82 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. As at December, 95 airlines were scheduling flights from Changi Airport to 140 cities, including four new places that passengers three years ago could not book flights to – Noumea in New Caledonia, Jeju in South Korea, Pune in India and Sibu in Malaysia.

Amid a tentative recovery, eight new airlines have also been added to the airport’s roster, including Aircalin, Cambodia Airways and Thai Vietjet Air.

These various indices of passenger numbers, operating capacity and connectivity all point towards Changi Airport’s restoration of its position as Asia’s airhub, exceeding the 50 per cent year-end passenger traffic that at one point seemed a stretch.

By sheer international travel volume, it topped the Asia-Pacific region, beating Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport by quite a distance: 32 million passengers handled to the other two’s 18 million each.

In terms of recovery, it is also finishing by as much as 10 percentage points higher than the South-east Asia average, said independent analyst Brendan Sobie.

Changi Airport’s recovery figure of 69 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in November is much higher than Suvarnabhumi Airport’s 56 per cent and Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s 52 per cent. They are Changi Airport’s closest competitors in South-east Asia.

“It has been clear for several months that Changi will end the year as by far the largest international airport in Asia-Pacific, up from the third spot in 2019,” Mr Sobie said.

“While Changi is now the largest international airport in the Asia-Pacific, that does not mean it has recovered the fastest. Several smaller airports in South Asia and Central Asia have recovered much faster while a few airports in South-west Pacific such as Sydney have recovered slightly faster.”

These were from a lower base in absolute numbers.

Hong Kong, which was the largest Asia-Pacific international airport pre-pandemic, slipped out of rankings for the region’s largest international airport entirely, having just recently eased its border regulations.

The busiest international airport in the world remains Dubai International Airport, followed by London’s Heathrow Airport and Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport.