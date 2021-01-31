2021 the Year of Celebrating SG Women

2021 has been declared the Year of Celebrating SG Women, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said yesterday. The aim is to salute women's progress and potential across society, as their contributions are integral to the Singapore story, he added.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will organise celebrations and activities.

Milestones that will mark the year-long celebrations include International Women's Day in March, and legislative reviews, including those involving the Women's Charter, said Mr Masagos in a Facebook post.

The country's focus on women gained momentum last year when the Government said it would conduct a review of issues affecting them.

A key component of the review is a series of dialogues. Conversations on Singapore Women's Development has been ongoing since last year. The talking points and suggestions gathered will form the basis of a White Paper.

SEE SINGAPORE