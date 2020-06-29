202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

SINGAPORE - There are 202 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday (June 29), taking Singapore's total to 43,661.

They include six community cases, comprising four Singaporeans and permanent residents and two work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old student at East Spring Secondary School was among 11 new Covid-19 cases detected in the community.

The student was tested as part of proactive screening of school students who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor.

Since the onset of symptoms last Thursday, the student had not gone to school.

She was among the 213 new Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday, of which 11 were detected in the community.

Of Sunday's cases, 202 are linked to dormitories.

And of the 11 community cases, six are Singaporeans, including the secondary school student and a close contact of an existing case.

The other five community cases identified are work permit and work pass holders employed in essential services, and who were detected through MOH's screening processes despite being asymptomatic.

The locations that the community cases visited on June 25 are the McDonald's outlet at Tampines Mart (at 5 Tampines Street 32) and Al-Iman Restaurant at 136 Marsiling Road.

On June 26, locations visited by confirmed community cases are Mustafa Centre, Amman Household Supplies (at 961 Jurong West Street 92), and Prime Supermarket (at 962 Jurong West Street 91).

There were no imported cases reported on Sunday.

MOH said that 93 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters, while contact tracing is still ongoing for the remaining cases.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of four cases per day in the week before, to an average of six per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, from an average of two cases per day in the week before, to an average of four per day in the past week.

As of Sunday, 345 more cases of Covid-19 infection were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

This brings the total number of those who have fully recovered from the infection to 37,496.

There are 184 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, while 5,741 individuals remain isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 10.2 million people. More than 504,000 people have died.