20,000 people mark restoration and consecration of Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple

SINGAPORE - Devotees thronged the streets of Chinatown early on Sunday to witness Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple cross yet another milestone – its sixth consecration ceremony, also known as the Maha Kumbabishegam.

The Sri Mariamman Temple, a national monument with close to 200 years of history, was unveiled to the public after a year-long restoration.

The $3.5 million restoration involved 12 specialist sculptors and seven metal and wood artisans from India who worked on the sanctums, domes and ceiling frescoes. The temple’s original colour scheme and structure have been retained.

About 20,000 devotees attended the ceremony, which occurs every 12 years. Tears of joy and devotees clad in ponchos were common sights at the event, which went on in full swing despite the morning downpour.

Groups of Hindu priests climbed the Raja Gopuram, or grand entrance tower of the temple, and the six vimanams, or temple towers, to perform the resanctification rituals.

At 8.20am, the priests poured holy water from sacred pots on the temple’s pinnacles in unison, which prompted the clasping of hands and rigorous chanting.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took part in the ceremony, along with Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai.

In a Facebook post on the ceremony, Mr Wong said: “This is part of living in multicultural Singapore, where the whole community comes together to celebrate each other’s cultural and religious milestones.”