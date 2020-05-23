2,000 underprivileged households getting care packs with food essentials

SINGAPORE - About 2,000 underprivileged households will be receiving care packs with food essentials over the next week as part of an initiative by the People's Association (PA).

Each care pack contains grocery items such as rice, cooking oil, biscuits and instant three-in-one beverages.

The care packs were co-sponsored by Dairy Farm Singapore Group and POSB Bank. Both companies are part of PA's Project We Care, an initiative led by the private sector and PA to encourage corporate giving and volunteerism.

Due to the current circuit breaker restrictions, PA has partnered with Gojek Singapore to arrange for the care packs to be delivered to the households of identified beneficiaries. Deliveries began on Friday (May 22) and will be completed by June 1.

PA group director of partnership Jeanie Tan said the initiative hopes to bring some comfort and support to the less privileged during the challenging circuit breaker period.

Mr Jeremy Soo, POSB/DBS head of consumer banking group in Singapore, said: "Covid-19 has created unexpected financial hardships for people in Singapore, and it can be hard and worrying for some families during this time of uncertainty. This is when like-minded organisations can come together and pool resources to help meet the basic needs of those affected."

Dairy Farm Group's chief executive of South-east Asia Food, Mr Chris Bush, said he hopes the care packs will help to lift spirits.

He said: "In challenging times like this, we have seen how food and home-cooked meals play an essential role in bringing people together and for well-being and sustenance."

Beneficiaries who received their care packs over the weekend said they appreciated the kind gesture.

Housewife Maria Kang, 75, who lives in a two-room HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with her retired husband, said: "I try to go out as little as possible these days due to Covid-19. And items like rice and oil are also very heavy to carry home. So having these items delivered to us is very helpful."

Ms Annaletchumi Ravichandran, a housewife, said: "With two young children, it's not easy for my husband and I to go to the markets. One of us usually has to stay at home with the kids."

The 31-year-old has two sons, aged four and six. Her husband is a lorry driver.

She said: "This delivery saves us one big grocery trip and we're very thankful for the essential items as well."