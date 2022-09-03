2,000 families join PM Lee for Mid-Autumn celebrations at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

SINGAPORE - A light drizzle did not stop about 2,000 families from joining Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park for Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations on Saturday night.

Residents clamoured for photos with PM Lee as he made his rounds of the festival grounds, visiting various booths displaying calligraphy, silk screen printing and lantern-making. Visitors could also savour Chinese tea at one booth.

They were serenaded by live band Impromptu, which played contemporary classics. There were also family-friendly activities like photo booths and bouncy castles for children.

A lion dance troupe, brightly lit in LED lights, led a lantern procession around the park.

PM Lee later gave away lucky draw prizes, as well as prizes for an eco competition where residents used recycled materials to make lanterns.

While on stage, he said: "Two years we couldn't do this because of Covid, but this year we're all back again.

"I hope you have a lot of fun being together… being together is one of the very important things that has helped us get through Covid successfully as one united people."

Among the participants in the eco lantern competition was Ang Mo Kio resident Annie Goh. The 55-year-old housewife made an LED-wrapped lantern out of a clear plastic kueh container, shiny wrapping paper and leftover plastic flowers from Chinese New Year decorations.

Madam Goh and her family of five showed up at the grounds early in the evening to reserve a picnic mat right in front of the stage, armed with sushi and curry puffs. The large crowds did not deter her.

"We're very happy that everything has opened up… I even forgot to bring my mask out today," she said.