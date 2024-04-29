200-room hotel facing Coney Island to be sited in Punggol Digital District

SINGAPORE – Punggol Digital District, an upcoming business park in north-east Singapore, is set to have a 200-room hotel facing Coney Island.

JTC Corporation, the 50ha district’s master planner and developer, told The Straits Times on April 29 that the new serviced residence or hotel will be part of a business park tower that will be located at the eastern end of the district.

JTC, which oversees Singapore’s industrial spaces, is seeking proposals from parties interested to operate the serviced residence or hotel on a 60-year tenure, said a spokeswoman for the agency.

She added that the exercise will be conducted by JTC’s appointed agent, real estate services firm JLL. The hotel’s opening date is yet to be confirmed.

JTC was among the organisations that received development approvals for commercial projects between January and March, according to data published by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on April 26.

The agency had received approvals for the hotel in Punggol Way which will have a gross floor area of 8,141 sq m and 223 rooms.

The tower housing the hotel is set to be completed alongside other buildings in the district later in 2024.

JTC also holds approvals to develop 31,022 sq m of office and 26,865 sq m of retail space in the district, tentatively by end-2024.

JTC on Feb 16 received planning clearance from the Government for eight buildings in the district designed by architectural firm Woha – a nine-storey block, a 10-storey block, two 11-storey blocks, three 12-storey blocks and a 13-storey block.

To be opened progressively from the second half of 2024, the Punggol Digital District will house the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), with students starting classes there in September, as well as retail, dining and lifestyle amenities.

Also to open by end-2024 as an extension to the upcoming SIT campus is the Punggol Coast MRT station.

Mr Christopher Khoo, managing director of hospitality consultancy MasterConsult Services, said that besides academics and business travellers, tourists could take advantage of the new hotel in Punggol, especially if room rates are lower than those at downtown hotels.

In addition, the hotel may draw Singaporeans if its facilities are attractive, he said, adding that there are generally “so few good-quality rooms in the north-east of Singapore”.

He noted that timing the full launch of hotel rooms to meet growing market demand is tricky, and suggested that the hotel’s eventual operator should coordinate its opening with firms in the area to drive demand.