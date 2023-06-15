20-year-old man arrested for punching police officer

Michelle Chin
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 20-year-old man who punched a police officer has been arrested.

The man was first approached by police who were patrolling along Tiong Bahru Road on June 15 at about 2.35am, according to a police statement.

While patrolling, the officers spotted three men and conducted checks on them. One of the men was uncooperative and became aggressive.

He allegedly punched an officer’s face, causing a cut on the left cheek.

The man was arrested and is expected to be charged on Friday.

The police said they have zero tolerance for acts of violence towards police officers or public servants carrying out their duties.

More On This Topic
Man tasered after assaulting auxiliary police officer with metal bar in Bukit Panjang
Man admits to attacking police officer in Balestier condo, leaving victim with a bloody face

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top