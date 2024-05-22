20 taken to hospital after bus crashes into road blocker at Terminal 3

SINGAPORE - Twenty people were taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a road blocker while heading towards a bus stop at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 21.

The accident, which involved bus service 858, occurred at about 12.40pm when a road blocker was suddenly deployed after a security barrier was lifted to allow the bus to proceed, said Mr Glenn Lim, the director of communications and customer experience at bus operator Tower Transit.

He added that the bus driver and 21 passengers sustained injuries, and that the incident is being investigated.

Tower Transit is trying to reach out to the injured passengers and their families to provide assistance, and those involved in the incident can also contact the bus operator, Mr Lim said.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident in Changi Airport Terminal 3 Arrival Drive at about 12.45pm.

Twenty people were taken to three hospitals – 10 to Sengkang General Hospital, nine to Raffles Hospital and one to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF said.

In a video shared on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, passengers on board the bus can be seen looking disoriented, with some sitting on the ground.

A passenger is seen with a cut on her forehead, with bloodied tissues lying by her side.

The Straits Times has contacted Certis for more information.