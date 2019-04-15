20 residents evacuated from Jurong East HDB block after living room fire

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a sixth-floor unit of a Housing Board (HDB) block in Jurong East on Sunday (April 14), which saw about 20 residents being evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a fire at about 3pm. The fire involved the contents of the living room.

The SCDF said that it put out the blaze using a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

The Straits Times understands that there was nobody in the flat at the time.

On online discussion platform Reddit, a user shared a photo on Sunday of smoke rising in the air from an HDB block. The photo was taken from an MRT train.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.