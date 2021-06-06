Singapore reports 20 new Covid-19 cases, including six in community

SINGAPORE - There were 20 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Sunday (June 6), six of which were community cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these, five are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while one case is currently unlinked, said MOH.

There were also 14 imported cases that have been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, of which 12 are Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

No new cases from within the workers' dormitories were reported.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 62,196.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.