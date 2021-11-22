20 mosques in Singapore to allow 100 congregants per zone for Friday prayers this week

SINGAPORE - Twenty mosques will offer spaces for up to 100 congregants per zone for Friday prayers this week, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

In a statement on Monday (Nov 22), Muis said it is also working with other mosques to steadily increase the congregation size to up to 100 congregants per zone with the steady drop in weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate.

Several mosques have started accommodating more than 50 congregants for daily prayers, it added.

Daily and congregational prayers will continue to be conducted with safe distancing, shortened duration, enhanced cleaning regimens, separate entrances and exits, as well as contact tracing with the TraceTogether application, said Muis.

In the statement, Deputy Mufti Mohammad Hannan Hassan urged the community to continue its efforts at being socially responsible to keep the community safe.

Muis and Singapore mosques will continue to monitor the situation and provide further adjustments as the situation allows, said Muis.