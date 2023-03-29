20-minute train delays on North East Line following signalling fault at Sengkang MRT

SINGAPORE - A signalling fault at Sengkang MRT station was causing a delay of up to 20 minutes on the North East Line (NEL) on Wednesday night, said SBS Transit.

The public transport operator first tweeted at 7.43pm that commuters should expect an additional travel time of 10 minutes, which it updated to 20 minutes at 8.01pm.

SBS Transit subsequently deployed free regular bus services between Punggol and Serangoon MRT stations, and advised commuters at HarbourFront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Dhoby Ghaut, Little India or Serangoon Station to use other MRT lines.

Some Facebook and Twitter users lamented the lack of updates on the situation, noting issues at other North East Line stations that were not supported by the bus services.

Several commenters also said that they had experienced the delays as early as at 7.30pm.

“Not seeing any single shuttle bus at Buangkok for at least half an hour after announcement of (signal) fault,” said a commenter on Facebook.

One commuter at HarbourFront said two trains with their doors open and passengers inside had not moved for more than 15 minutes. Some people were getting out, probably to find other means of transport.