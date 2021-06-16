20 massage outlets in Singapore caught breaching Covid-19 mask rules

SINGAPORE - Twenty massage outlets were ordered to close for 10 days for not ensuring that staff and customers wear masks at all times, the police said on Wednesday (June 16).

In a press release, the police said that these breaches were detected during enforcement checks.

The outlets have been fined $1,000, and customers fined $300 each, for breaking the rules. In cases where a customer was not wearing a mask, the masseuse had failed to enforce mask-wearing rules before providing the massage.

The police stressed that massage outlets are to ensure that all staff and customers remain masked up at all times when they are in the outlet, including during the massage.

"Only customers who are using saunas, onsens or having facials done may be exempted from mask-wearing," they said, adding that the police will continue with enforcement checks at massage outlets to ensure that they are complying with safe management measures. They will also continue to enforce existing rules under the Massage Establishments Act.

Massage outlet operators that do not comply with safe management measures can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed up to six months for the first offence.

Higher penalties of a fine of up to $20,000 and jail t for up to twelve months may apply for subsequent offences.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," said the police.

Offenders who do not comply with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.