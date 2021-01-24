20 large groups caught breaching safe distancing rules last weekend

SINGAPORE - Twenty large groups breached safe distancing measures at East Coast Park, Changi Beach, Fort Canning Park, Kallang Riverside Park and Esplanade Park last weekend.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Jan 23), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that NParks will be taking action against these groups, including by issuing them fines.

She also urged the public to exercise caution and practise safe distancing during the Chinese New Year period.

"To safeguard the health of Singaporeans, agencies will enhance enforcement at F&B establishments, malls and other public spaces during this period, and will take firm action against operators and individuals who breach the safe distancing measures," said Ms Fu, citing NParks, which is stepping up patrols at parks and beaches, as an example.

She advised members of the public to use online tools such as NParks' real-time map to check on crowd sizes at public spaces, and remember to observe safe distancing measures at all times.

Calling the recent emergence of Covid-19 clusters a "sobering reminder that we cannot afford to become complacent and let our guard down", Ms Fu warned that large clusters can form if Singapore is not careful.

She said: "As we approach the Chinese New Year period, let's remain socially responsible by gathering only in groups of up to eight and not intermingling with other groups. We should also maintain a 1m distance between groups, and keep our masks on unless exercising, eating or drinking.

"These are simple but critical steps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Covid-19."