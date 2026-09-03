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20 evacuated after fire at ground-floor unit of Tampines HDB block

SINGAPORE – Twenty people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a ground-floor unit of an HDB block in Tampines on Sept 3.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 477 Tampines Street 43 at about 8.20am.

The fire involved an electrical distribution box in the unit, it said, adding that firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

About 20 people were evacuated from the affected block as a precaution.

A person from a neighbouring unit was assessed for shortness of breath, but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF added. No other injuries were reported.

The SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet. PHOTO: STOMP

A video posted by online media outlet Stomp on Sept 3 shows black smoke emerging from a space on the ground floor. SCDF officers are seen at the scene and a police cordon has been set up behind the block.

Several onlookers can be seen gathered at the pavement nearby.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.