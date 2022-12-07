20 arrested over suspected illegal gambling activities, more than $118,000 seized

SINGAPORE – The police arrested 19 men and one woman, aged between 24 and 78, for their suspected involvement in illegal remote gambling following a raid on Tuesday.

The police said on Wednesday that they seized more than $118,000 in cash, as well as gambling-related documents, computers and mobile phones during the operation.

They also froze 70 bank accounts.

The raid was carried out simultaneously at several locations, including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Punggol, Serangoon and Tampines.

Three of the men, aged between 26 and 40, will be charged in court on Wednesday under the Gambling Control Act.

Under the Act, which took effect on Aug 1, 2022, individuals found to have placed bets with an unlicensed service provider can be jailed for up to six months or fined up to $10,000, or both.

Operators of illegal gambling services face jail time of up to seven years and a fine of up to $500,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $700,000.

Agents who facilitate illegal gambling can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $200,000.