2 years’ jail for man who downloaded over 13,600 child pornography images, some involving babies

SINGAPORE - A man, whom the prosecution described as having an insatiable appetite for child pornography, was jailed for two years on Tuesday for downloading over 13,600 files of child abuse material.

Ansari Abdul Amin, 36, who viewed sexual videos involving babies, girls and boys below 11 years old having sex with adults, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing child abuse material.

He also traded such material between 2016 and 2021 by messaging unknown users on Telegram who publicly offered their collection of child pornography.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Wong said between 2013 and 2014, Ansari began watching pornography on Telegram. He stored such photos and videos either by downloading them onto his mobile phone or importing them into his account on Mega, a cloud-based storage service.

He created his account in 2016 and when it exceeded its allocated storage capacity, he created a second account in 2017.

Ansari first viewed child abuse material between 2014 and 2015, when he downloaded such material from Telegram chat groups.

DPP Wong said he deleted the files after viewing them about twice or thrice a week, for about 30 minutes per session.

He also retained copies of such material on his Mega accounts for his own viewing pleasure.

DPP Wong said Ansari would trade child abuse material with other users on Telegram, then delete his chatlogs on the app.

He was arrested on Oct 18, 2021, at his workplace following a tip-off he had downloaded child abuse material. It was not mentioned in court what he worked as.

A search of his Mega accounts revealed that at least 13,606 electronic files stored on his second account were child abuse material depicting children engaging in sexual activities and poses.

Seeking two to two-and-a-half years’ jail for Ansari, DPP Wong said his depraved thirst for such material was insatiable and had spanned about five years.

He said Ansari was an active participant who fanned the highly sinister demand for child abuse material.

DPP Wong added: “He was no ‘silent’ watcher.”

He said the file names of the material further underscores Ansari’s complete lack of regard for the effects that child abuse material has on its victims.

“Many of these toddlers – some as young as three years old – were subjected to unspeakable acts,” said the DPP.

He said the aggravating factors in this case include the large amount of child abuse material and videos which were deeply shocking in nature.