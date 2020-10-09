2-year-old girl returning from Nepal among imported Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - A two-year-old Singaporean girl who returned from Nepal on Sept 25 was among five imported Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday (Oct 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the others were a 31-year-old French engineer arriving from France on Monday for a short-term work project, and a 32-year-old Japanese national, who arrived on Tuesday.

The three were tested while they were serving their 14-day stay home notices. None had symptoms.

The remaining two imported cases were crew members of a ship which arrived from Malaysia on Sept 23. They did not disembark and were isolated after one of them was confirmed to have Covid-19.

They were taken by ambulance to hospital after their test results came back positive.

There were no new cases in the community reported on Thursday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining four of the nine new coronavirus patients announced on Thursday, which took Singapore's total to 57,849.

Among them, one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and was already in quarantine. The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 44 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,653 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 35 patients remain in hospital, including 1 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 119 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.