2 women arrested for allegedly selling fake goods online; items worth over $14,000 seized

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The items seized by CID officers included luxury bags, wallets, watches, sunglasses, pouches and accessories.

SINGAPORE – Two women h ave been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online, with items worth over $14,000 seized.

In a statement on May 21 , the police said the women, aged 30 and 47, were nabbed during raids near Yishun Ring Road, Gambas Crescent, Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 and Bukit Batok Crescent between April 27 and May 19.

During the operations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department seized more than 400 items that allegedly infringed on trademarks.

These included luxury bags, wallets, watches, sunglasses, pouches and accessories.

The estimated street value of the seized items is more than $14,800, the police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of possessing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade, the women may be f ined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both .

The police also reminded the public that distributing and selling counterfeit goods, including through online platforms, are serious offences.