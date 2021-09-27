2 unvaccinated women die of Covid-19; 1,939 new cases found

Two unvaccinated Singaporean women, aged 97 and 69, have died of Covid-19 complications.

The older woman died on Saturday after testing positive on Sept 18, while the 69-year-old died last Friday, having tested positive that day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The older woman had a history of hyperlipidaemia - or a high level of fats in the blood - and the other had a history of hypertension.

The fatalities bring Singapore's death toll from the virus to 78.

MOH also reported 1,939 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, surpassing last Friday's record high of 1,650 infections.

Yesterday was the sixth consecutive day that the number of cases crossed 1,000.

The number of fatalities this month now stands at 23, exceeding the 18 deaths last month.

Yesterday's local cases comprised 1,536 in the community and 398 among dormitory residents. Among them are 417 seniors above 60 years old. The remaining five cases were imported.

The total tally of Covid-19 cases here now stands at 87,892.

A large cluster has also emerged at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre - with 64 cases found among workers, trade visitors and household contacts of patients, said MOH.

Earlier yesterday, the Singapore Food Agency announced that the centre will be closed for three days from today for cleaning and disinfection.

Meanwhile, one new case was added to the cluster at LearnJoy Education Centre - a tuition centre in Bedok - for a total of 17 cases there.

Four cases were added to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - for a total of 44 there.

Four more cases have also been detected in the cluster at Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang for a total of 38.

Yesterday, 1,203 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, up from 1,142 the day before.

Among them were 172 people who needed oxygen supplementation, up from 165 the day before.

There were also 30 patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 27 on Saturday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 168 are above the age of 60.