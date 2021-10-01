2 unvaccinated seniors die; 2,022 new community cases

Two more seniors have died from complications due to Covid-19, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 95.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that the two seniors were a 79-year-old female permanent resident and an 87-year-old female Singaporean.

Both were not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. MOH did not specify what these conditions were.

There were 2,478 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, including 2,022 new infections in the community, 452 new cases in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

The local cases included 535 seniors above the age of 60.

A new cluster of 29 cases has been linked to MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling - 28 are residents and one is a staff member.

According to its website, the home is run by non-profit organisation Methodist Welfare Services and served 174 residents in the last financial year.

MOH also announced six new clusters in migrant worker dorms.

The largest was located at 9 Defu South Street 1, with a total of 151 cases.

Aspri-Westlite Papan dormitory in Jurong had a total of 97 cases, PPT Lodge 1B dormitory in Seletar had 73, Cochrane Lodge 2 dormitory in Admiralty had 62, and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2, which are next to each other, had 48 and 44 cases respectively.

There is no evidence that transmission in these dormitories has spread outside, said the ministry.

Three of the four imported cases were detected upon arrival and one became ill while in quarantine.

As at noon yesterday, 1,360 cases were warded in hospital - 25 more cases than on Wednesday.

Of these, 204 needed oxygen supplementation and 34 were in critical condition.

Of those who had fallen very ill, 197 were seniors above 60 years old, MOH said.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 96,521.

Nearly 4.5 million people or 82 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated under Singapore's vaccination programme.