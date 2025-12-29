Straitstimes.com header logo

2 teens on PMD taken to hospital after collision with car in Yishun

The male PMD rider and his pillion rider, both aged 13, were taken conscious to the hospital following the accident.

PHOTO: SGSECRET/TELEGRAM



Ian Cheng



SINGAPORE – Two teenagers on a personal mobility device (PMD) were taken to hospital after an accident with a car on Dec 28 in Yishun.

In dashcam footage posted online, the boys, both 13, can be seen riding a PMD across a junction as the car approaches.

The car appears to be preparing to take a right turn at the junction, before the teens ride into its path from the right.

The traffic lights are green in the car’s favour.

The teens – one riding the PMD and the other, a pillion – are sent flying by the impact of the collision.

In response to queries, the police said on Dec 29 that they were alerted at about 11.10pm the day before to the accident at the junction of Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 2.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the two boys were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

