2 teens fined for vaping on train; a third given warning

Three teenagers who brazenly used an electronic vaporiser onboard an MRT train, and posted the act on social media, have been hauled up by the authorities.

In a statement yesterday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said an 18-year-old boy was fined $500 for using an e-vaporiser.

The battery-powered device heats a liquid called "vape juice", which contains nicotine, to produce a vapour that is then inhaled.

HSA said a 16-year-old girl was fined $200 for the same offence, and was also given a conditional warning for providing false information during the investigation and possessing a packet of cigarettes.

The third member of the group - a 13-year-old girl - was given a conditional warning for using an e-vaporiser.

HSA said it was alerted on March 29 to a video of the teenagers using the e-vaporiser in the MRT cabin. The video was filmed and uploaded on social media by one of the teenagers.

An eight-second video circulating online shows a teenage girl inhaling from a pen-like object and blowing vapour into a boy's shirt while someone else films them.

Police officers identified the teenagers and their investigations showed all three of them had taken turns to use the e-vaporiser on March 25.

"The teenagers had blatantly flouted the law by vaping in plain sight of commuters on the train where smoking is prohibited, and deliberately flaunted their offence on social media," the HSA said.

Since Feb 1, 2018, it has been illegal to possess, buy or use e-vaporisers. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

From when the law was introduced to June 30 this year, 1,335 people have been caught using e-vaporisers.

In its statement, HSA reminded members of the public that it is also an offence to sell, import or distribute e-vaporisers.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

If members of the public have information on the illegal importation, distribution or sale of e-vaporisers, they can call HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037, or e-mail HSA at hsa_trb@hsa.gov.sg

For information about e-vaporisers, visit the authority's website.