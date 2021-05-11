2 teens arrested for e-commerce-related crimes in separate cases

SINGAPORE - Two teenagers have been arrested for e-commerce-related crimes, in two separate cases.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 11), the police said that they arrested a 17-year-old for his suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases.

The police said that on April 26, they received a report from an e-commerce marketplace that was allegedly deceived into making refunds for an illegitimate request.

As the items for which the refunds were requested had been delivered, the refunds are believed to have been fraudulently made, said the police.

Through investigations, officers from the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the teenager involved in making these claims and arrested him on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager is allegedly involved in fictitious refund claims of items worth more than $14,000, said the police.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 12) with cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with jail of not more than 10 years, and a fine.

In a separate case, a 19-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for her suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams.

The police said that between April and May 2021, they received multiple reports from victims who were allegedly cheated by an online seller who had advertised merchandise such as bags, clothes and shoes, for sale on online marketplace Carousell.

The victims were allegedly deceived by the seller into making payments totalling $1,500 through PayNow transfers.

After receiving the payment, the seller became uncontactable, said the police.

Through investigations, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identity of the seller and arrested her on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is also allegedly involved in a series of sexual scams, having deceived victims into making payments on the pretext of providing sexual services.

Investigations are ongoing.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit this link or call the Anti-Scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255 0000 or submit information online at this link.