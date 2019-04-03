2 taxis collide; one ends up at HDB void deck

Two taxi drivers collided in Toa Payoh, resulting in one of the vehicles ending up at the void deck of a Housing Board block.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars in a service road in Toa Payoh Central at around noon on Monday.

Photos and videos shared on social media show a TransCab taxi and a Comfort taxi at the scene.

The Comfort taxi had mounted the pavement before coming to a stop at the void deck of Block 175 in Toa Payoh Lorong 2.

One of the taxi drivers, a 62-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police said. It is unclear which taxi he was driving.

ComfortDelGro Corporation group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said there were no passengers on board the Comfort taxi and no members of the public were injured.

She said the company's loss adjustors were immediately activated and will be in touch with the relevant parties. "We are in touch with our cabby, who has been discharged and will assist the police in their investigations," she said.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that the police had cordoned off the area for about four hours. It added that three supermarket trolleys that were near the scene were damaged.

The police are investigating the accident.

Ng Huiwen