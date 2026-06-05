2 taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on SLE

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The accident involved four cars and a motorcycle along the SLE towards Tampines Expressway at about 9.30am on June 3.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on the SLE on the morning of June 3 .

In response to queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to an accident involving four cars and a motorcycle along the SLE towards Tampines Expressway at about 9.30am.

According to SCDF, one person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and another to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police identified them as a 42-year-old male motorcyclist and a 54-year-old female car driver, adding that both were conscious.

A 40-year-old man, one of the car drivers, is assisting with investigations.

In dashcam footage posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page, a motorcycle is seen travelling on the second rightmost lane when a red car moves from the rightmost lane, swerving into the motorcyclist.

The impact sends the motorcyclist toppling and swerving his bike, before landing on the second lane from the left.

According to annual statistics released by the Traffic Police in February, the number of people injured in traffic accidents increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries also went up, from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.

Police investigations are ongoing.