2 taken to hospital after van and bus collide on TPE

A 58-year-old male bus driver and a 42-year-old male lorry driver were taken conscious to hospital. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 05:19 PM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 05:00 PM

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus and a lorry on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on June 8 morning.

The accident happened on the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway, after the Tampines Road exit. The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 6.35am that day.

A video posted on Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page shows a Tower Transit bus on the road shoulder, with a lorry in the leftmost lane, positioned perpendicular to the traffic flow, with a mangled front cabin.

A 58-year-old male bus driver and a 42-year-old male lorry driver were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital and Changi General Hospital, respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
2 motorcyclists taken to hospital after accident involving trailer truck near Tuas Checkpoint; driver arrested
93-year-old among 5 taken to hospital after bus and trailer truck collide at Ophir Road junction

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top