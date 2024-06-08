2 taken to hospital after van and bus collide on TPE

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a bus and a lorry on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on June 8 morning.

The accident happened on the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway, after the Tampines Road exit. The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 6.35am that day.

A video posted on Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page shows a Tower Transit bus on the road shoulder, with a lorry in the leftmost lane, positioned perpendicular to the traffic flow, with a mangled front cabin.

A 58-year-old male bus driver and a 42-year-old male lorry driver were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital and Changi General Hospital, respectively.

Police investigations are ongoing.