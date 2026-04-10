2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision on SLE; police investigating

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The authorities were alerted to the accident, which occurred on the SLE towards BKE after the Upper Thomson Road exit, at around 7.25am on April 10.

SINGAPORE – A 26-year-old motorcyclist and his 25-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on the SLE towards the BKE on the morning of April 10 .

Another person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police said two male motorcyclists, aged 26 and 27, are assisting with investigations.

At around 7.25am, t he authorities were alerted to the accident, which occurred after the U pper Thomson Road exit.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident posted on TikTok, part of the rightmost lane of the expressway is cordoned off.

In the lane, a man in a white shirt is sitting on the road against the parapet. Some debris and a motorcycle helmet are strewn across the road.

Two motorcycles and five cars have stopped farther down the closed-off lane. All the cars appear to have sustained some kind of damage at the front or rear, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.