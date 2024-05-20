2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on BKE leaves hole in side of bus

SINGAPORE – Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital after an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on the morning of May 20 that left a gaping hole in the side of a bus.

The police said they were alerted at 8.20am to the accident involving a car, a lorry, a bus and two motorcycles on the BKE towards Woodlands. The riders, both men, aged 24 and 33, were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on May 20 that one of the riders had jumped off his motorcycle to avoid getting hit by a car, and crashed into the side of a blue bus – a Malaysian-registered bus used to ferry workers – that was passing by.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was uploaded to a Facebook page on road accidents.

In it, a man is seen lying on the road, with other motorbike riders surrounding him. Later, another man can be seen lying next to the bus, with his helmet still on.

Several motorcycles can be seen near the site of the accident, which appears to take up the first two lanes of the four-lane carriageway of the BKE.

The bus involved in the accident can be seen badly damaged, with a side metal panel missing and a glass window panel shattered.

The police are investigating the case.