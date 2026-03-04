Straitstimes.com header logo

2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident near Lorong Chuan

The front bumper of a black car involved in the accident appeared to be badly damaged.

The bonnet of a black car involved in the accident was badly damaged.

Wong Man Shun

SINGAPORE – Two motorists were taken to hospital after being involved in a multi-vehicle accident near Lorong Chuan on March 4.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a motorcycle and two cars in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Boundary Road, at 6.40pm on the same day.

A 66-year-old motorcyclist and 61-year-old car driver were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The police added that a 19-year-old car driver is assisting with investigations.

A black car with a badly damaged bonnet was still on the road when The Straits Times arrived at about 8.30pm.

Some people watched as a tow truck removed it from the scene of the accident.

