2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Bedok

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital following a chain collision in Bedok Reservoir Road on Dec 12.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved four cars and a prime mover, at about 4.30pm on Dec 12.

A 36-year-old female car driver and her 37-year-old female car passenger were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

A 39-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing, said the police.

In a video of the aftermath circulating on TikTok, a black car with a damaged rear bumper can be seen.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM GRACIEDAISY5678/TIKTOK

A few metres behind it is a white car with a damaged front cabin, dented rear bumper and open doors.

A piece of white debris can be seen on the kerb next to the road.