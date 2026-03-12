Straitstimes.com header logo

Two taken to hospital after accident between car and trailer on TPE

A 78-year-old man was unconscious when taken to the hospital.



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ROADS.SG/FACEBOOK

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – A 78-year-old man was unconscious when taken to hospital following an accident between a trailer and a car on the TPE on March 11.

Another car passenger, a 44-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to hospital.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on the TPE towards SLE, before the Tampines Avenue 12 exit, at about 3.20pm.

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on March 12, a red car can be seen colliding with the back of a trailer.

The car then veers to the right and hits the road divider before turning and colliding with the trailer, which appears to have stopped, again.

In other videos of the aftermath, the bonnet of the red car appears severely damaged.

Police investigations are ongoing.

