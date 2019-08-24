2 taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident along PIE

SINGAPORE - A car driver and his five-year-old passenger were taken to hospital after a four-vehicle accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Aug 24).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, a tipper truck and a lorry at 12.48pm on Saturday.

The 34-year-old car driver and his passenger were taken to National University Hospital (NUH) after the accident, which occurred along the PIE towards Tuas before the slip road into Jurong West Avenue 2.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show a lorry which has run off the road.

The front of the white truck, which is rammed into a metal divider along the expressway, is badly dented and debris is scattered around the accident site.

Both the car driver and the child were conscious when taken to NUH, the police said.