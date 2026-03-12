Straitstimes.com header logo

2 taken to hospital, 60 evacuated after fire breaks out in Bukit Batok HDB flat

The fire involved the living room of a unit on the second floor.

The fire involved the living room of a HDB flat on the second floor.

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Bukit Batok HDB flat on the morning of March 12.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 465A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 at 8.20am.

The fire involved the living room of a second-floor unit, SCDF added.

A person from the affected unit was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Another person, who is not from the affected unit, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for chest discomfort.

In a Facebook post on March 12, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP Lee Hong Chuang said 60 residents had evacuated from the area before SCDF’s arrival.

Photos show thick white smoke coming out of an open window and charred walls in the unit and along the corridor.

“Most residents have since returned home safely, while a few are still awaiting final clearance before they are able to return to their units,” said Mr Lee, who oversees the Hong Kah North ward.

He said temporary accommodation and meals have been provided to affected residents.

These residents will also get help with clearing debris, repairing electrical wiring, repainting the affected areas and units as well as replacing essential household items, such as mattresses and basic utensils, he added.

SCDF said the cause of fire is under investigation.

Latest figures released by SCDF in February show the number of residential fires has risen 8.6 per cent, from 968 cases in 2024 to 1,051 cases in 2025.

Unattended cooking and electrical faults were the two leading causes of home fires.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

