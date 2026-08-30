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2 taken to hospital, 200 evacuated after fire in Choa Chu Kang flat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 287 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 at about 9.05pm on Aug 29.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital and later discharged, and about 200 others were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Choa Chu Kang flat on the night of Aug 29 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Aug 30 that it was alerted to the blaze at Block 287 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 at about 9.05pm on Aug 29.

The fire involved items in a bedroom of a unit on the second floor. SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

Two people were evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF arrived. Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, SCDF said.

They have since been discharged from the hospital, according to a Facebook post by Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim at around noon on Aug 30.

It is not known whether the two people evacuated were the ones taken to hospital.

As a precaution, SCDF and the police also evacuated about 200 people from the affected block.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In his post, Zhulkarnain – who is also Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs – said he had contacted the residents of the affected unit.

He also thanked SCDF and police officers who responded to the incident, as well as others who helped, including HDB and People’s Association staff and Keat Hong grassroots volunteers.

He added that there had been efforts to raise fire safety awareness in homes around the Keat Hong neighbourhood.

There was a spate of HDB fires in August, some of which were fatal.

On the night of Aug 25 , about 70 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a housing unit in Balestier.

On Aug 20 , an elderly man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Buangkok Crescent. The fire also involved the contents of a bedroom in the unit.

One person died, and 50 others were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Jurong East flat early on Aug 16. The fire involved items in the unit’s living room.

On Aug 3, a blaze broke out in a unit at Block 684 Race Course Road. Five people, aged between 55 and 88, were taken to hospital. An 88-year-old man died on Aug 5.

SCDF said in its annual statistics in February that the total number of fires increased by 3 per cent – from 1,990 in 2024 to 2,050 in 2025 . Of these , 1,051 involved fires at residential buildings.

Unattended cooking and electrical fires, including electrical wiring faults or overloaded sockets, remained the top two causes of home fires.

Of the 304 cases of electrical fires at residential sites in 2025, 34 involved active mobility devices, including personal mobility devices, power-assisted bicycles and personal mobility aids.