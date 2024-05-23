2 students from Yusof Ishak Secondary win 2024 Community in Nature Schools Award

SINGAPORE – Student Poon Xi Song, 14, cannot distinguish certain shades of colour, yet he doggedly documents the species of plants and animals in and around Yusof Ishak Secondary School (YISS).

He does it with the help of his “sidekick”, Tiffany Chu, 15. They have found 50 species of plants and 70 species of animals, including the pygmy tiger butterfly and the blue-winged pitta.

Xi Song even found a monitor lizard living within the school’s rain garden. He named it Geronimo and recorded its growth for a year.

The avid naturalist told reporters: “I do not know if it is a male or a female. Now that it’s fully grown, I could not check without putting myself in harm’s way.”

Their findings are being compiled into a book that will be launched at the official opening of the school, now located in Punggol, in July.

For their efforts, the duo bagged the Student of the Year 2024 prize under the biennial NParks Community in Nature Schools Award, a National Parks Board initiative.

“We like being outdoors and in nature. It is our passion learning about the different plants and animals around the school. Getting the award is a pleasant surprise and an added bonus,” Tiffany said.

YISS won School of the Year in the secondary and junior college category for incorporating sustainability and biodiversity conservation in subjects like English and mother tongue to enhance awareness among students and staff.

Under its Applied Learning Programme, the students have many opportunities to learn about sustainability and conservation through school programmes and customised workshops by experts in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

The award was launched in 2020 to acknowledge and recognise schools, teachers and students who advocate for the conservation of local biodiversity. A record 70 nominations were received in 2024, the highest since the award started.

Far Eastern Kindergarten, a two-time winner in the pre-school category, integrates biodiversity into its daily teaching through nature walks, and creating music and artwork to hone pupils’ curiosity and interest from an early age.