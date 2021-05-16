2 students at The Learning Lab infected with Covid-19

A pair of siblings who study at The Learning Lab tuition centre in United Square and another student from the HCL Education Centre at Katong V have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting both centres to move to online classes from yesterday.

The Learning Lab (TLL) operates a total of eight outlets here, while HCL runs 12 centres.

A spokesman for The Learning Lab yesterday said that it was notified by a parent of the siblings of the positive tests. "They last attended a class in person on May 8," he said, adding that classes will be online until June 15.

All classrooms at its eight centres will be deep-cleaned over the weekend.

Separately, HCL, in a circular sent yesterday to parents, said that one of its students at the Katong V branch had tested positive on Friday evening. The branch's classes will be online until further notice.

The Chinese language tuition centre said the student's teacher had not taught at other branches, and those who had been in close contact with the infected student have been contacted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to be placed on quarantine. All lessons at other HCL centres will be online starting tomorrow, and the change will be reviewed after two weeks.

According to MOH's daily case update on Friday, the tuition centre located at 30 East Coast Road was visited by an infected person from 9.30am to 11.05am on May 9.

Meanwhile, 11 students and a teacher from Wang Learning Centre's East Coast branch have been quarantined yesterday after coming into contact with a student from a cluster at enrichment centre Learning Point.

Nine primary school pupils who attended classes at the centre in Parkway have tested positive. The student last attended a class at the Wang Learning Centre's East Coast branch on May 9 from 9am to 12pm, before testing positive on May 13.

No other branches were affected, said the Chinese language centre, which has eight outlets across Singapore. It said it will move all classes online from today until June 13.

MOE said that private tuition and enrichment centres may continue operating but they should consider online lessons as the default arrangement during this period of heightened risk.

If in-person classes proceed, centres must comply strictly with measures such as increased screening for staff and students, wearing of masks and safe distancing.

Several tuition centres have already begun moving their classes online or bringing forward their term break in the light of the measures. For instance, in a circular seen by The Sunday Times, Knowledge Trail Learning Centre in Thomson Road said that it brought forward the two-week centre term break, meant to take place next month, to begin yesterday. The break will last until May 28.