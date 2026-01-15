Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Otsaw Digital and Otsaw Swisslog Healthcare Robotics are under probe by the authorities for months of unpaid salaries and CPF arrears.

SINGAPORE – A home-grown robotics firm and its joint-venture unit are under probe for not paying workers their salaries for several months.

About 20 claims for unpaid wages have been lodged against the two firms, said the Manpower Ministry, CPF Board and Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) in a joint statement on Jan 14.

The two firms, based in the Tampines North area, are Otsaw Digital and Otsaw Swisslog Healthcare Robotics, which is a joint venture between Otsaw Digital and global tech logistics firm Swisslog Healthcare.

The joint statement said: “The companies have since paid the outstanding salary arrears to 1 3 work ers. TADM will continue to assist the remaining employees to recover their salaries.”

Part of the CPF arrears have been recovered and the CPF Board will continue to try and recover the remaining amount, it added.

The two firms also face action for flouting employment rules, and the case against Otsaw Digital is now befor e the courts.

One employee said Otsaw staff were told in early 2025 that there could be delays in getting their salaries.

It was only when the delay turned into several months – without salaries or CPF contributions – that the employee got worried and anxious.

The employees The Straits Times spoke to declined to be named for this report.

One employee said it was not possible to settle key expenses like monthly Housing Board mortgage payments after funds in the CPF account dried up without the expected monthly contributions.

The employee, who has young children and is the family’s main breadwinner, said: “My life has been very difficult for nearly a year, and I have taken up a second job on a part-time basis.

“It is difficult to understand the situation because the company seemed to be doing well.”

If the workers were retrenched, at least they could get a severance package, the employee added.

Another employee said: “I am in a middle of a job search and waiting to find the right time to quit.”

In the joint statement, the authorities said employers are required to pay salaries and CPF contributions on time.

Employees in Singapore who are not getting paid on time can file their claims with TADM, which will help workers recover salaries through mediation or by referring the case to the Employment Claims Tribunals.

Employees who need help can contact TADM at tal.sg/tadm/contact-us .

Otsaw Digital and its subsidiary unit are managed by the same person. The Straits Times has contacted him for more details.