2 Singaporeans reported missing after Taiwan earthquake: MFA

SINGAPORE – Two Singaporeans are missing in Taiwan after the earthquake on April 3.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on April 5 that the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei is in close touch with the local authorities on the matter.

In response to queries, the MFA said its officials have been in contact with the next of kin and are giving consular assistance.

The spokesperson added that they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Straits Times reported on April 4 that eight Singaporeans were among 71 foreigners who were rescued by the Taiwanese authorities after being trapped in Hualien, the epicentre of the quake.

Another four Singaporeans were evacuated from Hualien by helicopter on April 5, Taiwan’s fire department said. Also among the 82 airlifted today were people from the Netherlands, Hong Kong, the US and Malaysia, it added.

According to MFA, two of the eight had light injuries and have been helped by the local authorities.

“MFA is aware of the eight Singaporeans rescued by Taiwanese authorities and is extending consular assistance to them,” the spokesperson said.

Apart from the Singaporeans, those rescued included 25 people from Germany, seven from Switzerland, seven from the US, six from Britain, four from Israel, four from the Netherlands, three from Canada, three from France, two from Australia and two from Hungary.

“We express our appreciation to the Taiwanese authorities for the quick assistance and support they have extended,” the spokesperson said, adding that its trade office in Taipei continues to be in close contact with the Taiwanese authorities as rescue and relief efforts continue.

Taiwan’s fire department has put the number of missing at 13, three of them foreigners of Australian and Canadian nationality, reported Reuters.

The death toll from the temblor now stands at 12, and more than 1,000 are injured.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. More than 100 people were killed in a 2016 quake in its south, while a 7.3-magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 in 1999.