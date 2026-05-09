2 Singaporeans dead after sports car crashes and goes up in flames on road to Mersing

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In a video of the accident seen by The Straits Times, thick plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing from the burning white Ferrari.

SINGAPORE – Two Singaporeans died on the spot after the luxury sports car they were in crashed and caught fire on the way to the Malaysian coastal town Mersing on May 9.

The victims were the 34-year-old man driving the Ferrari 458 Italian supercar and a 33-year-old woman passenger.

Kota Tinggi district police superintendent Yusof Othman, in a Facebook post, said the Malaysian police were alerted to the accident at the 57.5km mark of the Johor Bahru-Mersing highway, near Kota Tinggi.

The crash happened at about 9am, he added.

Both victims had severe injuries and burns, and died on the spot. Their bodies were later moved to the forensic unit at Kota Tinggi Hospital, he said.

The crash took place during a morning drive involving members of the Ferrari Owners’ Club Singapore, said a businessman who declined to be named.

He told The Straits Times that more than 30 cars from the club were part of the convoy, which was travelling on the B-road to Mersing at the time of the accident.

B-roads are secondary highways designed to connect smaller towns, villages and rural areas.

The businessman said the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it crashed. None of the other drivers or passers-by had a fire extinguisher, he added.

In video footage of the accident obtained by ST, thick plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing from the burning white Ferrari. Debris and metal scraps, most likely from the crash, can be seen near the road shoulder.

At least 10 cars from the convoy are lined up some distance behind the burning vehicle, with people watching the blaze.

ST has contacted the Ferrari Owners’ Club Singapore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru for more information.