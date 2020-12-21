2 Singaporeans, 3 PRs among 19 new imported cases here

All 19 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday were imported.

There were no new community cases and none from foreign workers' dormitories.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,422.

All the new cases were among those already placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore when they were tested, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Among them are two Singaporeans and three permanent residents (PRs) who returned from Britain and India.

There is one work pass holder and one work permit holder who are both working here, and had arrived from Russia and Indonesia respectively.

There are also three long-term visit pass holders who arrived from India, and a dependant's pass holder who arrived from Britain.

Another four cases are on short-term visit passes.

Of these, one was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment. The patient was accompanied by his caregiver who also tested positive. The remaining two are visiting their family members here who are Singaporeans or PRs.

The last four of the 19 cases are crew members of a ship which arrived from Indonesia. They had remained on the ship until they were taken to a quarantine facility as they had been identified as close contacts of an earlier case.

Update on cases New cases: 19 Imported: 19 (2 Singaporeans, 3 permanent residents, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 3 long-term visit pass holders, 1 dependant's pass holder, 4 short-term visit pass holders, 4 special pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 0 Active cases: 114 In hospitals: 43 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 71 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,264 Discharged yesterday: 5 TOTAL CASES: 58,422

Only one of the 19 new cases was symptomatic. MOH said epidemiological investigations are in progress. Meanwhile, all identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and quarantined.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected, the ministry added.

Serological tests for close contacts will also be conducted to determine if the cases could have been infected by them, MOH said.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With five cases discharged yesterday, 58,264 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 43 patients still in hospital, with none in intensive care, and 71 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.