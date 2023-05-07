2 Singaporean transplant patients win big at world games, thanks to gift of life from their husbands

SINGAPORE - A former triathlete and an avid tennis player, she mourned the loss of a physically active life when kidney failure set in.

But after her husband donated his kidney to her, Ms Jamie Yeow, 43, resolved to make full use of her new lease of life, and went on to win two medals in tennis at the World Transplant Games in April.

Her tennis partner, whom she paired up to play doubles with, also bagged two medals at the world’s largest sporting event for organ or bone marrow recipients, which has some events also open to organ donors and their family members.

Ms Galina Ivanova, a 44-year-old housewife with four children aged between seven and 20, was on the brink of death before her liver transplant in May 2021.

She suffered from cirrhosis, where her liver was severely scarred. Doctors told her husband that she might have less than three months to live if she did not get a transplant.

Her Singaporean husband donated part of his liver to save her.

Originally from Russia, Ms Ivanova has been living in Singapore for the past 23 years and has since become a Singaporean.

She said of her two silver medals in tennis singles and doubles: “I love Singapore a lot and it meant a big deal for me to represent Singapore.

“Everyone reminds me it’s an amazing achievement, given how sick I was.”

She was hospitalised for three months after her transplant due to complications. When she was discharged, she was just skin and bones, weighing only 40kg on her 1.68m-tall frame. Her muscles were so weak that she had to use a walking aid for three months.

It was only about a year after her transplant that she resumed playing tennis. Before long, she found herself competing in inter-club tennis tournaments.

She said: “I’m very grateful to my doctors at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for the amazing way they took care of me and how they saved my life.”

A seven-strong Singapore team competed in six sports at the 2023 World Transplant Games held in Perth from April 15 to 21.

The amateur athletes, who paid for their own trip, returned with five medals in tennis and badminton, said leader of Team Singapore Yip Je Choong. Mr Yip, 54, who had a kidney transplant, competed in cycling.