2 Singaporean teens among 6 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean teenagers were among the six new coronavirus cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Dec 10).

The Singaporean girls, aged 18 and 19, returned from the United Kingdom and were asymptomatic.

All the six new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, taking Singapore's total to 58,297.

Besides the two teens, the other imported cases were two Singaporeans, a permanent resident and a dependant's pass holder.

One of the Singaporeans, a 33-year-old man who travelled from Indonesia, was symptomatic on Monday.

The permanent resident, a 54-year-old man, travelled from Pakistan and started to have symptoms on Sunday.

The remaining two cases were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, MOH said.

One is a 47-year-old Singaporean man who returned from the United States and the other is a 21-year-old Russian dependant's pass holder who arrived from Russia.

All the cases were tested while serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

There were no new cases from worker's dormitories and none in the community, said MOH.

The ministry said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of one case in the past week that was linked to a previous case.

With six cases discharged on Thursday, 58,173 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 20 patients were in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 60 patients were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.