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2 Singapore residents on hantavirus-hit cruise ship isolated at NCID and undergoing tests

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The risk to the general public in Singapore is currently low, CDA said.

The risk to the general public in Singapore is currently low, the Communicable Diseases Agency said.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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SINGAPORE – Two Singapore residents onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius that reported an outbreak of Andes hantavirus are being tested.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a statement said it was notified on May 4 and May 5 about the two residents.

Both of them have been isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where they are being tested for hantavirus. Their test results are not ready.

If they test negative for hantavirus, they will be quarantined for 30 days from the date of last exposure, as the majority of hantavirus cases are expected to become symptomatic within this period.

They will be tested again before release from quarantine, and they will then undergo phone surveillance for the remaining monitoring period of 45 days from the date of last exposure, which is the maximum incubation period for hantavirus exposure.

The risk to people from the hantavirus outbreak in Singapore is low, the CDA added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.