2 products found to be adulterated with substances not permitted for use in food: SFA

SFA on Dec 16 issued advisories to sellers of Ferrari Candy and TK Premium Coffee to stop selling the products immediately.

SINGAPORE – Consumers who have bought two products - Ferrari Candy and TK Premium Coffee - from online sellers are advised not to consume them, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In a statement on Dec 16 , the agency said it detected in the two products substances not permitted for use in food.

Ferrari Candy , advertised as “ Rerrarii Candy” on TikTok and marketed as a sexual enhancement product with claims of boosting stamina and vitality, contains the prescription medicine tadalafil . The country of origin is unknown.

TK Premium Coffee , which originates from the US and is marketed as a weight reduction product, contains sibutramine .

SFA has issued advisories to the respective online sellers to stop selling the products immediately and is working with e-commerce platforms to remove the product listings.

Tadalafil is a medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be given under medical supervision. Using the substance inappropriately can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate and priapism, which is a painful and exceedingly long erection.

The medicine can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in those who are on heart medications, especially those containing nitrates.

Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. It can cause heart problems and central nervous system disorders such as psychosis and hallucinations. It is also known to cause seizures.

Those who have consumed the products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers can also exercise caution and be mindful of risks associated with consuming food from unknown or unverified sources, SFA added.