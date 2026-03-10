2 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Woodlands
SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three vehicles late on March 9.
The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a van, a car and a motorcycle in Woodlands Avenue 6 at about 10.45pm.
The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man, and a passenger in the van, a 13-year-old girl, were taken to hospital conscious, the police said.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one of them was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while the other was taken to National University Hospital.
The van driver, a 32-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing police investigations.
The late-night accident blocked the two-lane road, causing bus services plying the affected road to be diverted.
Photos of the scene show the three vehicles involved in the accident taking up both lanes, with the motorcycle on its side and sandwiched between the van and the car.
The front of the van is seen crumpled, with a section of the front bumper lying on the road.
At least two SCDF vehicles and a police car were seen at the scene.