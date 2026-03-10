2 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident in Woodlands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A late-night accident in Woodlands Avenue 6 blocked the two-lane road, causing bus services plying the affected road to be diverted.

SINGAPORE – Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving t hree vehicles late on March 9 .

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a van, a car and a motorcycle in Woodlands Avenue 6 at about 10.45pm .

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old ma n, and a passenger in the van, a 13-year-old girl, were taken to hospital conscious , the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) s aid one of them was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital while the other was taken to N ational University Hospital.

The van driver, a 32-year-old man, is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Photos of the scene show the three vehicles involved in the accident taking up both lanes, with the motorcycle on its side and sandwiched between the van and the car.

A motorcyclist and a van passenger were taken to hospital conscious. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The front of the van is seen crumpled, with a section of the front bumper lying on the road.

At least two SCDF vehicles and a police car were seen at the scene.