2 people suffer adverse effects after using products with potent substances: HSA

SINGAPORE - Two people experienced adverse effects after using products containing potent medicinal ingredients including steroids, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday.

HSA alerted the public to refrain from purchasing AlphaMiracHerbs capsules, Shu Jin capsules, as well as Jolicare baby cream, collagen cream and original cream. Those who have consumed or used them are advised to see a doctor as soon as possible.

The AlphaMiracHerbs and Shu Jin capsules were obtained from Malaysia, while Jolicare creams were sold on local e-commerce and social media platforms.

HSA has worked with platform administrators to remove the listings. Investigations against the seller are ongoing.

A woman in her 60s who took Shu Jin capsules regularly over 10 years to alleviate joint pain had to be hospitalised shortly after she stopped taking it.

Her relative who obtained the capsules from a clinic in Malaysia had recommended it to her.

She experienced fever, giddiness, joint pain and loss of appetite, HSA said. She was diagnosed with osteoporosis and adrenal insufficiency – a serious steroid withdrawal condition where the body does not produce enough steroid hormones after stopping long-term steroid use.

Upon testing the product, HSA detected three potent medicinal ingredients – dexamethasone, chlorpheniramine and atorvastatin.

Dexamethasone is a steroid, chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine and atorvastatin is a cholesterol-lowering medicine.

Long-term unsupervised use of steroids such as dexamethasone can cause Cushing’s syndrome and increased blood glucose levels, which can lead to diabetes, HSA added.

This was the case for a man in his 60s who developed Cushing’s syndrome after taking AlphaMiracHerbs capsules for three to four months for an inflammatory skin condition. He gained about 10kg and developed a round face.

He received the product from a friend who got it in Malaysia.

HSA found that AlphaMiracHerbs capsules contained dexamethasone, chlorpheniramine, ibuprofen, lovastatin, chloramphenicol and tetracycline.

Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug and lovastatin is a cholesterol-lowering medicine. Chloramphenicol and tetracycline are both antibiotics.