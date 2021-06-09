2 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 1 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases reported at noon on Wednesday (June 9), including two in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the lowest daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since Feb 23, when there were also four cases.

Of the community cases, one is currently unlinked, while the other is linked to previous cases and had already been placed under quarantine.

No new cases were reported from migrant workers' dormitories, MOH added.

There were also two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry. Both are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 62,223.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.